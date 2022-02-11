SEBRING — Imagine the detectives who spent several years building a case against five men connected to the shooting death of a young Sebring man.
After Joshua Hickey was shot and killed in his family’s driveway in October 2017, police tied Facebook posts, text phone images, DMV records, cell tower location data, and gun shop sales receipts, and other evidence to tie Jovan Wendon Holder, Mikevious Young, and three other defendants on the conspiracy to rob Hickey of marijuana.
Not to mention months of gumshoe work by investigators and assistant state attorneys who track down and depose witnesses, file pre-trial motions and prepare victim families for the trials.
The first three defendants in the Hickey homicide made deals, pleading guilty and taking their sentences early on. But Holder – the shooter – and Young, an accessory after the fact, held out, refusing to take plea deals – if any were offered, that is.
Then, more than five years after Hickey’s parents found Joshua’s body in the front seat of his car – and minutes before jury selection was set to begin in Holder’s and Young’s trial – the two suddenly pled guilty.
According to the plea form Holder signed Monday, he can receive life in prison for the murder of the young Hickey when sentenced on March 21. He also is eligible for a life sentence for using a handgun in the robbery. Young faces a 15-year sentence and a $10,000 fine for being an accessory after the fact and other punishment when he’s sentenced March 21.
How do prosecutors feel about losing the chance to try criminals in open court? Do they feel they’ve lost time preparing their opening arguments, lining up their witnesses, and other preparations?
John Kromholz, the lead prosecutor in Highlands County, says nothing is wasted when trying defendants who plead guilty.
“Actually doing all the work and getting it up to trial is necessary to close some cases out,” he says. In other words, witnesses must be deposed whether defendants plead guilty or make it to trial.
“Either way the state has a success,” Kromholz says.
Victims don’t lose their voice when defendants plead guilty, either. Marsey’s Law allows them to testify as to how the defendants affected their lives at sentencing. In some cases, prosecutors seek the victim’s permission to accept plea agreements.
Emmitt Emanuel Randall also pled guilty just before his jury could be assembled.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Randall broke a window on the home belonging to his victim, reached inside, unlocked the door and went inside. He held a knife to her neck and threatened her life. He then kicked her and left the house with her driver’s license. He also threw a bag of tools at the victim.
Prosecutors charged him with two counts of domestic felony battery, petit theft, possession of meth and paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
Jury selection for Randall’s trial was set for Jan. 10, more than two years after he commited his crimes. Moments before jury selection was to begin, Randall’s lawyer informed the court that he wanted to plead guilty.
Like other defendants, Randall had plenty of opportunities to plead guilty since his arrest more than three years earlier, court records show. In fact, his trial date had been continued twice: It was originally set for May 2021, was continued until July 2021, and continued a second time until January 2022, when he suddenly pled guilty.
As a result of his plea, Randall was sentenced to 2 ½ years in Florida State Prison on three counts and time served on two counts.
If they plead guilty or a jury finds them guilty, the result is the same, Kromholz says.
“The delay game is over,” he says. “I am just as pleased to see a plea open to the court as I am to see a guilty jury verdict.”