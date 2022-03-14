SEBRING – It seems like everyone wanted to plead guilty in February.
When Yohan Wendon Holder and Mikevious Young pled guilty Feb. 7 in the 2017 murder of Joshua Hickey, they did so moments before jury selection began. The two now face life in prison when sentenced March 21.
When Nathan Cowles pled guilty to child sex crimes, he had to listen as Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced him to six, 25-year sentences. Though Cowles’ sentences were to run concurrently, his plea removed him from society for at least a quarter century.
“This is not a person that needs to walk free in the world,” a victim’s relative told Estrada at Cowles’ sentencing.
The three defendants are among those who pled guilty to 110 crimes in February, a monthly high for the year, so says the Highlands Clerk of the Court Office.
Whether to avoid longer sentences or to move on with their lives, a wave of defendants accepted deals from prosecutors in February. By pleading, they avoided trial on any number of charges, from elder abuse, drug possession, armed burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card, grand theft auto, shooting into a building, first degree murder, and other violent and non-violent crimes.
The list of February guilty pleas does not include defendants who pled guilty that month but are being sentenced after February. Nor does the list include defendants who pled guilty to one charge but are still on track to be tried for other charges.
The higher numbers indicate the court is clearing its caseload at a faster pace, said Jerome Kaszubowski, the Highlands County Clerk of the Courts. It’s his job to keep the court records and collect fines, fees, and other monetary obligations from defendants.
“Guilty pleas do certainly aid in reducing the number of open cases, and that is helping the court system catch up from the COVID-19 backlog,” he said.
Glenda Johnson, the director of the criminal division under Kaszubowski, said the lowest number of guilty pleas was in March 2020, a year ago. Defendants pleaded guilty in 61 cases that month.
“The number always fluctuates and depends on plea negotiations between the state and defense,” Johnson said. “It also depends on what the defense and what the judge accepts. It can also depend on the size of the docket that month.”
The Public Defender’s Office in Sebring handled 32 guilty pleas in about two days in February, court records show. Some defendants in this county also pled guilty to crimes in Hardee and Polk counties as they pled before Estrada.
A lot of defendants plead during violation of probation hearings. If they are on probation and commit a crime or otherwise break their probation agreement by contacting a victim, for instance, they are arrested and hauled before a judge.
“The numbers demonstrate the importance of plea negotiations,” said John Kromholz, the prosecutor for Highlands County. “Clearly, the courts could not resolve the caseload through trials alone. The number of monthly pleas also reveals the quantity of successful criminal prosecutions that are achieved.”