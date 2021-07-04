We recently announced that our Tourist Development Tax (TDT) collections are back on track and trending slightly above pre-pandemic levels. While this is great news for our local economy, we are still seeing our hospitality-related businesses struggle with staffing, guest expectations and supply chain delays.
A few weeks ago, Visit Sebring held four stakeholder meetings to learn more about what our hospitality businesses are challenged with and find out how we can help them. One of those meetings was with a group of restaurant owners and managers. After hearing a story about a local restaurant owner who had a sandwich thrown at her by an unhappy customer, I felt something needed to be said.
As most restaurants are struggling to recruit and retain quality staff, it’s important that you, the guest, understand that these business owners and managers are doing the very best they can. Yes, physically you are going back to that restaurant you once loved but very few things are the same as pre-pandemic.
First and foremost, our restaurant owners are very grateful for the support during the past 15 months. The pandemic has created challenges for them, but they all expressed a sincere appreciation for your business.
In regard to changes, the menu may look different. Please don’t be upset if your favorite item is currently not on the menu or they ran out of an item. As time goes on and the supply chain returns to normal, full menus will eventually return.
Service will probably not be as quick as you would like it or remember it being. With guidelines in order to help keep people safe, some things will be new even to the most experienced staff. Things will take time.
Speaking of time, realize that it will take longer to get your food. Some restaurants are still leaving tables vacant, not because of social distancing but because they do not have enough servers for them. If you have a reservation, be on time. Please don’t sit for three hours. Come and enjoy your meal but please understand that they need those tables to turn. Let’s give everyone a chance to enjoy dining out while allowing the restaurant to turn the limited seats they have available.
Our restaurants want you to come out and enjoy. It makes them happy when you are happy. They just ask that you be kind, patient and understanding.
And don’t forget to visit your favorite eatery this month while enjoying any of the fun events happening in Highlands County in July:
• Dixie Youth Baseball State Championships: July 10-13
• Motosurf & Motoskate: July 17-18
• Bono Bilt Youth Wrestling: July 16-18
• Lake Placid Caladium Festival: July 23-25
For more information about Visit Sebring/the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com and follow us on social media: @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.