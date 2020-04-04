I had a mini meltdown yesterday. As meltdown’s go, it wasn’t that bad. A few tears. Some voiced frustration. It blew over.
I am probably not the only one who can say this. Here in Florida we just got a “stay at home” order, thanks to the pandemic. This means … well, I’m still figuring out just what it means. I do know it means attending worship services via YouTube a while longer and cancelling a planned visit to my youngest and his wife. Those things are enough to cause a mini meltdown in anyone.
I thought that with all my newfound downtime I would be Super Writer. I’d get all kinds of things done. Maybe finally catch up on my to-do list. Right?
Wrong.
I’ve discovered that concern eats away at me below the surface of my psyche. It’s something that drains me of that “can do” attitude. Time passes and I blink and realize that my fine goals of the morning are rubble at my feet that evening.
It’s enough to make me crazy – or, to be honest, crazier than I usually am. I am somewhat of a people person and this not being able to see others is taking a toll. Yes, I can call people on the phone, message them on Facebook, or text them. It’s not the same.
Early this morning, not quite able to sleep, I checked my cell phone for messages and found one of my mentors, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, had posted her weekly business blog. It’s titled “A Really Big Deal.”
I read it. I will read it again. The thing that struck me most about it was a phrase she repeated and has apparently repeated to others: “Be kind to yourself.”
We talk a lot about kindness, but usually in reference to how we treat others. And we absolutely need to be kind to others right now. Everyone is stressed out. Everyone is struggling on some level. People need to be cut some slack.
But we need to remember that we are people too.
Look, we’re going through a worldwide pandemic and an economic downturn. Toss in that there’s still a Democratic primary season going on and an upcoming presidential election and it’s a miracle we’re not sitting in corners muttering to ourselves. Our plates are overflowing.
So. Be kind to yourself. What does that mean?
For one thing, it means forgiving yourself. A lot. You aren’t Superwoman (or Superman)? It’s OK. The whole situation is getting to you? You’re not alone. You slept in instead of getting up early to walk for exercise? Promise to try again tomorrow (I need to tell myself that right now).
Another thing you can do is adjust your expectations. Realize there will be good days and bad days during this crisis. That means you learn to celebrate every victory, no matter how small.
There was a Facebook post about this, but I can’t find it. So here is my interpretation of the above. You got some work done today? Hooray! Binge watched Netflix because your brain wouldn’t work? Yay for self-care! Stuck to eating right? You’re amazing! Ate some chocolate because you needed the comfort food? Laura approves.
There’s enough negative going on around us right now. Being mean to yourself doesn’t have to be part of it. Take a deep breath and decide from here on out you’re going to be kind to yourself. You deserve it as much as anyone else.