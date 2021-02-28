February has been a busy time throughout our school district. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to update you on a few recent items that I feel are of particular interest to the community.
As I mentioned last month, we have been moving through our school district accreditation process, which must be completed every five years. This process has now concluded, and we are pleased with the findings of the accreditation team. Because of COVID restrictions, the team that would typically visit our county in person conducted their meetings and focus group interviews virtually. In total, they interviewed over 200 stakeholders, including teachers, school and district leaders, support staff, students and parents. As an integral part of the greater community, a school district has a significant impact well beyond the schoolhouse doors. As such, the accreditation team also interviewed community members and local business leaders to assess how the district was progressing in meeting Highlands County’s needs as a whole.
The initial findings indicate that our district demonstrates a strong alignment of actions to our district’s mission, vision, and purpose. We also received positive comments relating to our District Strategic Plan and how that document actively drives leadership and instruction in meeting the academic and social-emotional needs of students and families.
As with any such close inspection of a large system, we know there will be areas upon which we can improve. We will receive the complete report with recommendations in about two months. The School Board of Highlands County is an organization committed to continuous improvement, and we look forward to using those recommendations to enhance the systems currently in place.
The second item I would like to share information on is the half-cent sales tax approved by voters to support our district. Since the inception of the half-cent tax, over $20 million have contributed to funds supporting our children and schools.
These funds, collected through purchases made by local residents and those who visit our tourism-rich area, are used to provide for specific items, approved and overseen by a citizens’ advisory board that monitors the use of these funds. Our district has faced significant challenges in recent years because of hurricanes, safety protocols mandated by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Act, and COVID-19. Funds raised by the half-cent sales tax made it possible to respond to these challenges and provide the safest learning environment for our students and staff.
Hurricane projects supported by these dollars allowed us to complete over $1 million in roof repairs due to storm damage and make possible major repairs to fencing, air conditioners, and other maintenance projects that were affected by the storm. In response to campus-hardening mandates stipulated by the Stoneman Douglas legislation, the half-cent tax allowed our school district to fund the installation of over a half-million dollars in security cameras and equipment, over $1 million for fencing and gates, and other safety measures to secure our campuses.
Schools are tasked with educating students and ensuring the safety of our most precious resource: our future generation. The community has played a significant role in that mission through your support of the half-cent sales tax, and as Superintendent of Schools and a grandparent of current students, I thank you.
Finally, in response to COVID-19 in March 2020, Florida schools closed to face-to-face instruction as the entire state shifted to an online learning platform. Money raised by the half-cent sales tax had already allowed us to purchase enough Chromebooks for the majority of students to have access to one-to-one virtual learning. Upon the closure, additional funds utilized to purchase technology allowed all students to have access to online learning. Our district shifted the entire learning platform for over 12,000 students from face-to-face to online in under two weeks. Highlands was well ahead of other districts in the ability to make this shift promptly and limit the interruption of instruction to students. Your support of the half-cent tax made that possible.
I want to close this Superintendent’s Corner on a note of celebration. Last Thursday evening, the School Board of Highlands County, in partnership with the Champion for Children Foundation, presented the Second Annual Champion for Children Youth Award. Modeled after the annual Champion for Children Gala, the Youth Award celebrates students in grades K-12. Even at a young age, these students have demonstrated a servant’s heart and commitment to improving the lives of those around them. T
his year, 17 students were nominated by their schools or community members for their service to others. Finalists ranged from fourth through 12th grade. The 2021 Youth Award finalists were: Jamesa Blackstock, Deirdre Breen, Jayssa Dec, Walker Dressel, Macie Fann, Emma Fordham, Emilie Franklin, Jenifer Geronimo, Jordan Hanson, Henlie Johnson, Rebecca Kesling, Hannah Loomis, Alayna Myhre, Clarissa Olivares, CJ Rivers, Reah Smith, and James Swaford.
At the ceremony, held virtually due to safety precautions, Avon Park High School senior Jamesa Blackstock was named the 2021 Champion for Children Youth Award recipient. Special recognitions for elementary and middle school finalists were also given to Henlie Johnson and Reah Smith.
I congratulate this year’s recipient, as well as all of the finalists. One need only look toward this small group, representing so many of their peers, to know that we are indeed blessed with amazing young people throughout Highlands County.
I will give updates on the final report of the accreditation team and other topics of interest from our school district in future editions of Superintendent’s Corner.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is Highlands County Superintendent of Schools.