This home is located at 1942 Old Grove Trail in Frostproof. It is priced at $599,900 and is listed with Sue Clark with Lake and Land Realty of Highlands.
This is an amazing horse property with a six-stall barn. There are 8.26 acres with beautiful pasture that is fenced and crossed-fenced.
This gorgeous home offers three bedrooms (could easily be four), three baths and two fireplaces.
The upper part of the house has a very large and lavish living room with a wood burning fireplace, fantastic kitchen only a few years new with granite counters and beautiful wood cabinets, a large formal dining area, a huge master suite measuring 24-by-18 feet, and a remodeled master bath with a bidet.
Downstairs has two bedrooms with a jack and jill bath, a bonus room that could be a fourth bedroom and a very large family room with a fireplace and a wet bar.
All rooms in the house have access to one of the two expansive porches off of the back of the house with beautiful views of the large pastures with oaks for shade.
Bring the horses — the six-stall barn (with a new roof) also has paddock areas, a tack room, feed room and other stalls for various uses. There is a large metal barn that houses hay and trailer storage.
The pastures have two stock tanks, are separated and there is a round pen for training purposes.
This property is completely fenced with an entry gate and cement driveway leading to the house and stable area.
The attached two-plus-car garage has room for a workshop area and loads of cabinetry.
Extras in the house include a kitchen center island, two wood burning fireplaces, stainless appliances, and water treatment system. Outside extras include security lighting, invisible fence and a fenced area for smaller pets.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Sue Clark at 863-441-0969 or email suesellslakeplacid@gmail.com.
MLS 282884