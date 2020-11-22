This home is located at 5234 Lakewood Road in Sebring. It is priced at $325,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with BHHS Florida Properties Group.
Looking for room to roam? This is the perfect property for any couple needing extra space. The home is situated on half-acre (80 feet wide by 267 feet deep) lot in Orange Blossom Estates. The property has a privacy fence around the part of the backyard and extra concrete driveway to the rear detached concrete block garage.
This home features over 2,100 living square feet under air conditioning and total under roof of 3,700 square feet. The spaciously laid out floor plan features three bedrooms, with owners suite on one side and guest on the other side.
When you walk in you come in the foyer that is connected to the living room (19-by-18 feet), there is an additional dining (13-by-12 feet), the kitchen (11-by-12 feet) overlooks the dining room and the family room (24-by-14 feet). The kitchen features ample countertop space, lots of cabinets, large pantry and newer appliances. The family room has sliding glass doors that open to the rear screened enclosed lanai (16-by-11 feet).
This home is set up as a smart home and has many smart features. There is also LED lighting throughout for energy efficiency. The added peace of mind of hurricane-rated windows and roof will help with your insurance bill and additionally your electric bill. The windows are also UV tinted. There is an owned water treatment system that also comes with the home.
The attached garage has insulated doors and the attic is double insulated to add to the energy efficiency. The detached garage is 36-by-24 feet and has a mini split air conditioner for maximum comfort while working in there. This is a great place for your hobbies, storing your toys or whatever you want. There is a 50 amp RV hookup on the property for your use too.
The yard is partially fenced and it is a private setting with no rear neighbors. There is room for a pool (at one time owner had an above ground pool here). The exterior of the home was painted within the past two years. No HOA! You are conveniently located close to YMCA, Highlands Hammock State Park, lots of riding trails, Lake Jackson and more.
