SEBRING — David Martin Adkins, the 45-year-old Sebring man charged with aggravated battery, false imprisonment and other domestic violence, could spend more than a decade in prison if found guilty, the county’s top prosecutor said Tuesday.
“Based on his charges and criminal record, his sentencing guidelines have a range of 3.5 years to 15 years in Florida state prison,” said Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz.
Adkins is no stranger to Highlands County prosecutors. He has been arrested repeatedly and charged with domestic violence since 2006, when he served six months in the county jail for battering a woman, court records show. Some cases were dropped for lack of evidence or at the request of the victim. Adkins has been arrested on domestic battery and violence charges at least eight times since 2006, court records show.
During his Tuesday morning court appearance, Rhonda Whittaker, Adkins’ assistant public defender, asked for a continuance in his latest case.
She may need it, because there is a wrinkle in Adkins’ latest case: The woman he is accused of battering a few days before Christmas was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person on Feb. 26.
Here’s what police said happened: The woman – who witnesses called a family friend of the victim – was involved in a dispute with two other women.
A woman who lives on Orange Blossom Avenue emerged from her house to see what was wrong with another woman who was laying on the ground with a knife in her hand. She had blood on her mouth, face and hands. When the good Samaritan asked what was wrong, the injured woman stood up and spit on her. The woman then left the woman in the street.
A second woman came out to talk to the injured woman, who was now standing in the roadway, crying. The injured woman suddenly punched the second woman who’d come outside to help her. The second woman was eight months pregnant so when police arrived, they arrested the woman with the knife and charged her with battery on a (visibly) pregnant woman.
The woman police arrested is the woman who had Adkins arrested in December on the domestic battery charges. Adkins, who is free on bond awaiting trial for allegedly beating the woman with the knife, apparently knows all three women.
It’s a complicated set of cases that will take lawyers and judges to iron out, apparently.
“As with any case, a successful prosecution is achieved based on the strength of the facts, which includes the victim/witnesses participation,” Kromholz said.