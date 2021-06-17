SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners took time out at the start of Tuesday’s meeting to thank those who helped run an efficient COVID-19 point of distribution (POD) at Lakeshore Mall.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss led off recognition of the county’s partners by pointing out that vaccination efforts started in early January and finished on May 22, almost five months later. The last report given by the Florida Department of Health tallied a total of 47,002 people vaccinated in Highlands County.
“Often in times of disaster we are so focused getting the tasks done and relieved once they come to a completion that we forget to properly acknowledge those involved,” Reiss said Wednesday. “We [want] to publicly acknowledge those involved who went above and beyond in every way. These agencies and partnerships were an integral part of our success at the vaccination POD site and we truly cannot thank them enough.”
Not all were vaccinated at the POD, but the facility — set up in the vacant JCPenney store — garnered state-level attention and a visit from the governor.
“We were constantly looking for ways to improvise,” Reiss said, noting that local agencies and organizations went “above and beyond.”
Reiss wished aloud that she could bring every person to Tuesday’s commission meeting and thank them individually, but knew the commission couldn’t sit all day for that. Instead, representatives of agencies accepted a plaque and stacks of letters to the individuals who had helped.
Florida Department of Health“There were many, many late nights and early mornings to help us plan and execute POD operations,” Reiss said of Health Department staff.
People with the Health Department, in addition to being the vaccine conduit from state and national stockpiles, made sure all the vaccine vials were at the right temperature and logged correctly.
“We couldn’t have done it without them,” Reiss said.
Highlands County Fire RescueThe site needed medical professionals, and medics with the county fire and EMS departments not only provided medical care, as needed, but also helped set up and break down the site at the beginning. When the air-conditioning broke, they got out fans to help.
Reiss also gave special thanks to Brett Hogan, battalion chief, who handles supply logistics during disasters.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office
The site needed security and crowd control, but the deputies who helped also regularly asked what they could do outside that task, Reiss said. Citizens constantly complimented the deputies for their work, she said.
South Florida State College (SFSC)“Thinking outside the box, we tried to find force multipliers, as possible,” Reiss said. To that end, they had healthcare and nursing students help, alongside members of the college’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).
“We were thankful that they came in,” Reiss said of the helpers. “They came in with a can-do attitude.”
Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)Reiss recalled countless phone calls, days and night, to her contacts at the Florida Division of Emergency Management, who took every request seriously and made sure things ran smoothly.
AdventHealth HeartlandHighlands County had worked closely with AdventHealth with COVID-19 testing, so they stepped in from the beginning with vaccinations, Reiss said, also always asking, “What can we do? How can we help?” and providing leadership at the POD.
County AdministrationReiss also thanked county commissioners and county staff, especially County Administrator Randy Vosburg and Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner, almost every single day, for making sure people were taken care of at the POD.
Vosburg also presented Reiss with the newly-created “Chairman’s Award” for her hard work and dedication to this task.