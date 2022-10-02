SEBRING — Points of distribution, PODs, opened up as of noon Saturday at SFSC and Lake Placid Sav-A-Lot.
A third one was expected to open soon afterward in Sebring. Highlands County also opened up a citizens information hotline at 863-402-6800.
The SFSC point of distribution for food, water and ice opened at noon Saturday with access from West College Drive to the college. The POD is set up in the parking lot in front of the college library.
People coming to the POD will need to turn onto College Drive from U.S. 27 and follow all traffic control devices and flagmen through the POD, then exit back out onto College Drive.
County officials planned to set up two more sites. At 12:41 p.m., they announced a site opening in the parking lot of the Lake Placid Sav-A-Lot, 70 Plaza Ave. People were told to access that one via County Road 621 East, just south of the POD, and would exit onto U.S. 27 directly from that parking lot.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the county had not yet announced where the Sebring POD would be.
The Avon Park and Lake Placid PODs will be open from 8 am. to 5 p.m. today.
