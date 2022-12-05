Exchange Rodenticides

Barbara Walker, director of birds of prey at Moccasin Lake Nature Park, applies an antibiotic ointment to the eyelids of Greta, a six-month old great-horned owl, on Thursday, Aug 18, 2022, in Clearwater.

 DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/TAMPA BAY TIMES VIA AP

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Mark Schocken took thousands of pictures of the great horned owls in Philippe Park, but he didn’t often capture them eating.

Then one clear afternoon, binoculars slung over his shoulder and camera in hand, he watched the mother bird plop a rat in front of her baby. The light was perfect, the owls positioned just right.

