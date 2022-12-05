SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Mark Schocken took thousands of pictures of the great horned owls in Philippe Park, but he didn’t often capture them eating.
Then one clear afternoon, binoculars slung over his shoulder and camera in hand, he watched the mother bird plop a rat in front of her baby. The light was perfect, the owls positioned just right.
Click.
It was March 2, 4:25 p.m. Only days before the first death.
Schocken and his wife, Linda, spent many winter hours in the park, a sliver of oaks dripping with Spanish moss at the edge of Tampa Bay. They were part of a collective of photographers who surrounded the “Owl Tree,” a knobby clutch of branches next to a parking lot where the birds nested.
Admirers knew the owls like celebrities, learning their patterns — how they were most active around dawn and dusk, how the mother clacked her beak at squirrels that scurried too close, how their deep calls pulsed through the park’s canopy. Some gave them names, Oliver and Emily, this year with three babies: Huey, Louie and Daisy (née Dewey, before they figured out the owl was female).
Schocken, semi-retired at 74, felt a mysticism in their presence. He liked when the father owl turned searchlight yellow eyes onto him.
On this afternoon, not long before spring, he lingered under a branch where Emily sat with two owlets. He watched Huey touch the rat’s limp back. The mother gazed at her fuzzy-headed baby.
Suddenly, Emily snatched the rat in her talons and flew away. Schocken can’t be sure whether she returned to finish the meal. But he knows what happened next.
All but one owl was dead within a month and a half. Each had poison in its body — highly toxic rodenticides that businesses, homeowners and local governments use to kill rats and mice.
Two experts who reviewed necropsy reports for the Tampa Bay Times said the poisons likely caused or contributed to the owls’ deaths, adding them to an ever-growing list of unintended victims harmed by the chemicals.
Such poisons routinely sicken other animals, including pets and people, that eat contaminated rodents or come into contact with the baits directly. Yet the strongest substances remain popular and widely available because they quickly erase an expensive problem: uncontrolled rodent populations.
While the federal government and certain industries have maintained that poisons are essential tools, animal advocates question whether they create more problems than they solve. The chemicals interrupt a fragile food chain, killing predators that naturally feed on rodents like raptors, foxes and mountain lions.
The demise of the owl family in Safety Harbor has rattled residents and stoked a grassroots effort to stop people from using some of the most potent rodenticides.
At least two local cities and a county since have switched to options they consider less dangerous. But other pest control and local government workers use the stiffest poisons.
That’s left the owl devotees of Safety Harbor with loftier goals.
Eight months after the deaths, they hope to push the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ban, or at least severely restrict, certain poisons. The agency is reviewing the risks of select rodenticides this year, providing a rare chance to demand new rules.
A core group of leaders, including Schocken, plan to pepper the government with letters. They’ve already created educational brochures, with one page centered on the photo of Emily and Huey feeding.
Schocken no longer views the shot as a simple moment between mother and baby. Instead, he sees the picture as a harbinger.
He calls it, “The Deadly Meal.”
An unnatural threatGreat horned owls are known as “tigers of the sky,” seizing prey with talons far stronger than human hands. They have striking 4-foot wingspans. And few natural rivals.
But rat poisons are hidden and unnatural threats. There’s no obvious way for birds to know when rats or mice hold lethal doses.
Oliver, the father owl, lived in Philippe Park for most of the last decade, the photographers said. It’s difficult to pinpoint what changed this year, whether a property owner near the park started using a different form of pest control, the owls flew farther to find food, or the poisons accumulated in their bodies and became too much. Philippe Park is run by Pinellas County, which says it doesn’t use the most lethal rodenticides in public parks.
Still, a tragic cycle may have played out before. Oliver’s old mate disappeared years ago, the photographers said. Three owlets died last year. The conversation around rodenticides, though, didn’t really pick up until this past spring.
Two days after Schocken snapped his picture, another photographer found Huey’s body on the ground. She gave it to park rangers, who preserved the carcass in a freezer until a bird rescuer arrived.
Fairl Thomas had braced for the moment. The 23-year-old grew up in Safety Harbor in a family that loved nature. Her passion grew as she rescued sick and injured wildlife for volunteer groups — pelicans tangled in fishing lines, turtles hit by cars, birds sickened by rodenticides. She went off to study at Eckerd College and had only recently returned home when she was called to the park.
She drove over and examined Huey. His mouth was pale, a sign of rodenticide exposure.
With her mother’s help, Thomas tucked Huey’s tiny body into a plastic bag and dropped it into a foam cooler. She shipped it overnight to a state lab so a necropsy could confirm what she already believed to be true.
Thomas posted the news to her Facebook page. “Today we lost one of the precious Philippe Park great horned owlets to what we suspect to be rodenticide,” she wrote.
She started talking to photographers and other rescuers about ways to prevent more owls from dying.
But it was too late for Safety Harbor.
A few days after Huey died, a passerby spotted Emily, the mother owl, sitting still in a stand of mangroves. The tide soaked her feathers. Thomas’ dad used a net to pluck her from the water.
Typically, birds roll over and kick their feet when someone tries to pick them up, said longtime Pinellas County rescuer Barbara Walker. But with Emily, “there was no fight.”
Walker secured the owl in a kennel, she said, then sped home in her minivan.
She laid Emily on a table in her yard and stuck a needle near the bird’s thigh. Walker started to pump fluids to hydrate her.
The owl was fading. Her tongue was white. She hooted, then died.
Countless deathsNo state or federal agency can track every rodenticide-related death. Many victims go unrecovered. Without a complete tally, the recollections of rescuers like Walker offer a window into the problem.
Walker can tick off a list of suspected victims: a handful of owls in 2022, including one at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Petersburg; occasional eagles; about a dozen hawks over the last year. She has preserved some of the birds at the sanctuary where she works until she can pay to have their bodies tested.
Necropsy and toxicology reports cost hundreds of dollars, too much for Walker and other rehabbers to pay every time.
For years, Walker had tried to raise awareness about the dangers of using poisons for rat control. But only after Huey and Emily died did people seem to take notice.
The photographers and other residents coalesced around a new Facebook page: “Safety Harbor Strong Owls & Nature.” Some were wildlife lovers, fascinated by birds. Others drew a human story from the owls’ plight: Emily and Oliver were just trying to feed their kids when they brought poison into the nest.
Hope began to build among members that the remaining owls would survive. The photographers noticed Oliver spent more time feeding the babies. A month passed.
On April 5, someone spotted an owl keeled over in a tree. Its tawny feathers blended into the moss and bark. The county sent over a bucket truck, so a worker could retrieve the body.
Louie.
Three days later, Thomas was planning to meet journalists reporting on the deaths at the park when her phone rang. A visitor had spotted yet another dead owl on the ground.
“It sounds morbid,” Thomas said, “but I was hoping it was one of the other chicks.”
The father owl’s death would leave Daisy orphaned, almost certainly spelling an end to the family’s reign in Philippe Park.
She walked up and asked a ranger to show her the body.
Oliver.
Thomas held up the father owl in front of the news cameras and stretched his wings. His head fell limp to one side. His eyes hung half-shut; his tongue dangled from his beak.
By mid-April, only one owlet remained.