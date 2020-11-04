A letter on Nov. 3rd stated, “... it has been shown and proven that the polar caps are melting, not just on Earth but on all planets in our solar system ...”
Mercury has no atmosphere and has a daytime temperature of 800°F and has no polar caps.
Venus has such a thick atmosphere that its surface temperature is 847°F and has no polar caps.
Mars has an extremely thin atmosphere and its polar caps are comprised of carbon dioxide (not water ice) and grow and retreat on a predictable seasonal basis.
Jupiter and Saturn are gas giants and have no solid surface and have no polar caps.
Uranus and Neptune are ice giants. Both have a temperature of -360°F with no polar caps.
This information is available on the NASA website at spaceplace.nasa.gov/weather-on-other-planets
Jerry Youngman
Sebring