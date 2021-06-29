The powers granted to police in our society are enormous.
They decide, on the spot, who they think is breaking the law. They make decisions every day that have huge implications for their communities. They even have the ability to dispense violence, sometimes lethally.
There’s no question policing can be dangerous. The number of officers who lose their lives on the job is testament to that fact.
But we also should have high standards when it comes to officers’ behavior. Police departments, like anything else, are made up of people, with all their flaws and faults. We know that officers of the law do not always follow the law themselves.
So it’s disheartening to learn, as a Hearst Connecticut Media investigation found, that officers found to have broken protocols rarely face serious punishment. In looking at 1,800 internal charges of alleged officer misconduct at 29 local police departments across the state from 2015 to 2020, clear patterns emerge.
As the investigation found: About three-quarters of charges that led to a finding of misconduct resulted in a verbal warning, reprimand, counseling or order for more training. Only about 1 percent of sustained charges resulted in an officer being fired.
Most officers ended up facing no discipline because investigations could find no evidence of wrongdoing.
As anyone who has had a brush with the legal system knows, a charge is not the same as a conviction. It’s proper that a charge not backed up with evidence should not lead to discipline. But when a large majority of confirmed cases lead to minor punishments, that’s a sign that something is amiss.
Discussions about officer misconduct cases usually focus on instances where force was used. But the records examined in this investigation showed that only a small amount of misconduct cases fit that criteria. Many, though, were potentially serious, including lying, violating conflict of interest standards and larceny.
A common theme in cases both serious and minor is a lack of transparency. Even after requests to produce records were sent to local police departments, the results were often incomplete or vague. For members of the public, it can be impossible to know what has happened in regards to local officers and potential misconduct, since departments themselves decide who finds out what.
With so much authority vested in the hands of officers and departments, more accountability is needed. No one is arguing that every case of alleged misconduct should result in an officer being fired. There’s always good reason for proportionality.
But people need to be informed. The process should be less secretive, and answers should be forthcoming and easily available when an office does face discipline.
This investigation is far from an indictment of all departments or all officers. It’s encouraging that people who break the rules face consequences. But there’s good reason to think that punishments lack consistency, and that something more than a warning is often justified.
The only way to make that happen is to increase transparency. Police should make every effort to open these proceedings to greater scrutiny.
An editorial from Hearst Connecticut Media.