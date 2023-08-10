Desoto County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly fired into a crowd of young people in Lake Placid over the weekend.
Cameron Lee Rios allegedly shot two people during a panicked stampede at a gathering of people in a wooded area. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, both of which are punishable by life in prison. He is also charged with improper exhibition of a firearm.
The sudden attack led to a multi-unit response that included deputies, police, EMS and at least one medivac helicopter.
The victims were among 50-100 people gathered at an outdoor party in the undeveloped Leisure Lakes section northeast of Lake June. A fight broke out among several young men in the early morning hours of Saturday as people socialized around their four-wheelers and other vehicles at the intersection of Cherry and Holly streets.
One of the men, allegedly Rios, pulled a pistol and started waving it around. People broke and ran as the pistol’s red laser sight roamed through the crowd. The first victim, a young woman, told deputies that she ran when the red light crossed her face. She told deputies that she felt a sharp pain and burning sensation in her shoulder as she ran.
The 19-year-old fell to the ground, but was shot in the ankle as she tried to get back up, deputies said. Her boyfriend picked her up, ran with her in his arms to his pickup truck, with the intent of getting her to a hospital. However, while enroute, EMS arrived and the victim was transferred and taken by air ambulance to Gulf Coast Medical Center.
She has been released from the hospital, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Another EMS crew on scene treated another victim, an Okeechobee 16-year-old, bleeding from his abdomen. He remains in the hospital, according to HCSO officials.
Multiple witnesses told deputies that they heard the shooter addressed as “Cam” as the one who pulled his pistol and fired. They described the suspect as an Hispanic male who lived in Arcadia or elsewhere in Desoto County.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office now has him in custody. His arraignment is Sept. 7 at 8:30 a.m.
Rios was arrested in July, in Highlands County, for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, as well as received a speeding ticket.