Desoto County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly fired into a crowd of young people in Lake Placid over the weekend.

Cameron Lee Rios allegedly shot two people during a panicked stampede at a gathering of people in a wooded area. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, both of which are punishable by life in prison. He is also charged with improper exhibition of a firearm.

