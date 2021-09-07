The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 30:
Rolando Aguiar, 33, Sebring, on two charges of failure to appear.
Jacob Charles Davis, 28, Sebring, charged with battery.
Jonathan Marshall Gause, 36, Avon Park, on two charges of sex offender violation.
Piper Leigh Henegar, 21, Frostproof, on two charges of failure to appear.
Brown Rodley Jean Phillippe, 24, Sebring, on charges of carrying concealed weapon, battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shondrea Tramaine Mulligan, 31, Avon Park, charged with vehicle theft.
Matthew Mark David Vierling, 33, Sebring, charged with petit theft second degree.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 31:
Leah Mackenzie Abar, 25, Sebring, charged with one count of methamphetamine possession and one count of drug equipment possession.
Amanda Lynn Emerson, 40, Lake Placid, charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Cheyanne Leigh Goins, 21, Sebring, charged with weapon offense regarding a missile into a dwelling, and criminal mischief.
Jessica Joann Jeffers, 31, Lake Placid, charged with two counts of probation violation.
Deangelo Roderic Nelson, 24, Sebring, charged with one count of possession of a weapon, and one count of battery.
Michael Jerome Pough, 50, Avon Park, charged with one count of probation violation and one count of sexual predator violation.
Erric Leroy Pressley, 54, Sebring, charged with one count of sexual predator violation.
Donat Ricketts, 32, Sherman Oaks, California, charged with one count of fraud, misrepresenting self as qualified to practice law.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 1:
Robert Jaycob Cozier, 20, Sebring, on one charge of fleeing/eluding police, one charge of assault, one charge of kidnap-false imprisonment, one charge of battery.
Laron Chez Eason, 33, Sebring, on four charges of failure to appear.
Terry Michael Johnson, 33, Avon Park, on one charge of vehicle theft, one charge of possession of drug equipment, one charge of moving traffic violation, and one charge of burglary.
Kemar Adrian Luke, 35, Miami, on one charge of probation violation.
Tyrone James Nichols, 30, Avon Park, on one charge of possession of a weapon and one charge of resisting an officer.
Constance Urweider Stanton, 56, Lake Placid, on one charge of battery and one charge of resisting an officer with violence.
Justin Lamar Williams, 19, Avon Park, on one charge of battery, one charge of obstructing justice, and one charge of larceny.
Robert Lee Willis, 35, Sebring, on one charge of resisting an officer, one charge of battery, and one charge of burglary.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Sept. 2:
Ashley Leree Honaker, 32, Sebring, on one charge of aggravated battery.
Elizabeth Limardo Torres, 30, Avon Park, on three charges of failure to appear.