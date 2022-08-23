SEBRING — In the opening minutes of Daryl Cason’s trial on Tuesday for the first degree murder of Aaron Hankerson, a Sebring Police officer described chaos outside Shooter’s Bar as people ran through the darkened parking lot to escape flying bullets.
Former Sebring Police officer Vivian Buck, now with the Seminole Police Department, told Prosecutor John Kromholz on direct examination that she and her partner were sitting in a police cruiser across the parking lot just before 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. She told Kromholz she and her partner were on special detail because “there had been some shooting the week prior, in fact, two days prior” on Oct. 19, 2016, when Cason and his co-defendant, Freddie Washington, confronted Hankerson and his date outside the bar.
According to Hankerson’s date, Laurell Carroll, Washington and Cason opened fire on Hankerson and continued firing on him after he lay on the ground, mortally wounded. Those were the gunshots Buck said she heard that night.
“We heard multiple shots fired,” Buck said from the stand. “At least 10, rapid, it sounded like more than one weapon. We grabbed our long guns, we moved forward, and people were running through the parking lot past us.” As people ran past them, Buck said, they watched their hands to see if any had a gun in their hands. They then heard on their police radios that another officer had found a “victim on the ground near the club.” The victim was Hankerson.
During his opening statement, Kromholz promised to play a video from inside the bar that showed Hankerson flashing money, “fanning it out,” in the prosecutor’s words. Washington and Cason, who had driven up from Clewiston and were in Shooter’s Bar, saw Hankerson flash his money. When Hankerson left the bar with his female friend, Kromholz told the jury, the two men followed him outside.
The trial testimony revealed new information, and Cason’s lawyer, Yohance McCoy, has promised the jury of 12 citizens that there will be new information that will lead them to find Cason not guilty of shooting Hankerson. McCoy asked Buck whether she had heard about another shooting in the parking lot that night and she told him a third man had been hit in his finger, possibly by a bullet, that night.
“I want you all to have an open mind,” McCoy told the jury in his opening statement. “The evidence … will show you things that you don’t know yet, and you won’t know until all the evidence is presented.”
Not only that, but a second gun that may have been in Cason’s hand had a jammed chamber, which may have indicated he’d fired once before his gun jammed. That second gun wasn’t found for about 12 days after the shooting – on the grass along Sebring Parkway where the two were pulled over immediately after the incident.
“It’s highly unusual for firearms to be along the side of the roadway like trash,” Kromholz told the jury. When community members pick up trash along the highway, “they don’t usually come in with a basket full of guns.”
The first day’s testimony by police aimed to show how witnesses and a police chase led them to pull over the car containing Washington and Cason after they fled the scene. Washington has already been convicted in the shooting and his serving life in prison.
Kromholz hopes to get Cason convicted of felony murder, which is participating in a crime that leads to the death of another. Cason and Washington went through Hankerson’s pockets and found the cash and took it, Kromholz told the jury. Police found the money on the pair, Kromholz said.
Former Sebring Police Officer Raymond Rossy testified about $800 to $900 in various denominations was found on Cason and Washington at their roadside arrest. The money is believed to be the cash stolen from Hankerson's pockets as he lay in the parking lot.