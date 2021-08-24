Police continue fatal bike crash documentation

SEBRING — Detective Stephen Williams of the Sebring Police Department could be seen Monday morning examining a bicycle behind the Sebring Police Station. The Trek bicycle is part of his ongoing investigation into the accident in which cyclist Trevor Lefiles of Sebring was killed.
As a crime scene photographer took images of the bicycle’s bent rims, handlebars and other areas of the bicycle that were damaged in the crash, Williams described the process.
“We are documenting the condition of the bicycle as part of our process of investigating the accident,” Williams told the Highlands News-Sun. “It’s to make sure we cover all the bases.”
The accident occurred on Aug. 11 as Lefiles either walked or rode his bicycle across the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 near the Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa. The 30-year-old was hit by a tractor trailer owned by Walpole Inc., a Florida trucking company with offices in Okeechobee, Tampa and Riviera Beach.
The photographer took a photo of nearly every inch of the bicycle, which had smashed rims and other damage. The photographs will be on hand in case they are needed in the future. Detectives never know what information might become valuable in future civil or criminal cases, Williams said.
At this time, the accident is not being investigated as a criminal traffic case, Williams said.