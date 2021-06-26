Police deserve our support
I support and respect the police. They have one of the hardest jobs with the least amount of praise. Days of respect for the police are over. Today, the police are hated and despised until the person has to call 911. The unfairness police face from doing their duty can really be unbelievable.
In today’s news is the story of a Aurora, Illinois police officer who after stopping a car for a traffic infraction was viciously assaulted by three people to the point where he was kicked in his head and placed in a strangle hold “causing him to lose his ability to breath.” It has the appearance of a possible ambush.
Now the police can NOT strike (including kick) a person in the head or place a person in a choke hold due to these can cause death. So do these three people who used these same tactic in trying to kill a police officer face attempted murder charges of a police officer? No! Only resisting or obstructing, battery, and assault charges. Remember these will most probably be plea bargained down to misdemeanor charges and the three people put on probation.
We, as a civilized society, must support the police including the proper charges against people who intentionally try to kill a police officer, attempted murder, enhanced due to it being against an officer. Be interesting to know if any of these three ever were charged with battery and/or assault on a police officer before?
Michael Knowles
Avon Park