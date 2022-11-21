Colorado Springs-Shooting

This image provided by KTTV shows the scene after a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2022.

 KTTV VIA AP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived on the scene within about five minutes, police said Sunday.

Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at the scene at Club Q, said Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez.

