Houston Fire Shooting

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, walks past the burned out building in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. 

 BRETT COOMER/HOUSTON CHRONICLE VIA AP

HOUSTON — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police and fire crews responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire, police Chief Troy Finner said.

