SEBRING — Sometime Tuesday evening, Sebring police were able to find and inform family members that their relative had died in a crash Monday night.
Police said Lawrence Dean Morris, 82, of Boynton Beach was pronounced dead on the scene Monday night after his Lincoln Town Car limousine, hit by an oncoming semi-trailer, skidded across three traffic lanes into a ditch on the opposite side of the road.
The driver of the truck, Julian Elliott Gosier, 55, of Lauderhill had no injuries, according to police.
The collision took place at 8:17 p.m. Monday. Morris was southbound and had pulled into the left turn lane at Alternate 27/Sebring Drive. He then turned left toward downtown Sebring.
However, a northbound semi-trailer had just reached the intersection, police said, and hit his car in the passenger side, knocking it back across southbound lanes and into the swale on the shoulder of the highway by Walgreens pharmacy parking lot.
By the Highlands News-Sun’s records, Morris is now the 14th person to die on Highlands County roads since 2021. At this same time in 2020, Highlands County had seen 10 fatalities.
This year’s other fatalities have included a pedestrian, a cyclist and a motorcycle rider. The rest have been drivers and/or passengers in cars.