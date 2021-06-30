SEBRING — A Sebring man who was being sought by the Lake Wales Police Department for the shooting death of a Lake Wales man on Fathers Day has been located, thanks in part to the Winter Haven Police Department.
Tex Gifford, 40, of Sebring, was located on Summit Circle in Winter Haven and was taken into custody without incident.
According to the Lake Wales Police Department, Gifford and Bruce Spry, 42, of Bradenton were arguing late on June 20. Gifford walked off, but returned with a gun and shot Spry six times as the older man sat on the tailgate of a pickup truck.
An unidentified, 28-year-old Lake Wales man was also hit with gunfire during the shooting, but he was taken to the hospital, treated and released, the police department said.
Gifford has been charged with first degree murder.
Police officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ricky Harwell at the Lake Wales Police Department, 863-678-4223.