SEBRING — The young woman was at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Sebring when her former boyfriend allegedly walked up to her and threatened her.
Sebring Police say Christopher James Barajas then forced the woman’s car off Sebring Parkway and onto the railroad tracks. He used his car as a weapon after following her all the way from Michigan.
Barajas, who is free on $28,000 bond, was arraigned on several crimes Monday afternoon: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking after injunction for protection, two counts of a violent injunction domestic violence, leaving the scene of an accident without giving information, and install tracking device/tracking application.
The victim told police that she had secured a domestic violence protection order against Barajas in Michigan earlier this year, and began fearing for her life when Barajas showed up in Sebring and began bothering her.
According to the victim, Barajas walked up to her car at the DMV in an attempt to block her way. He jumped on the hood of her car when she tried to drive away. She repeatedly swerved in an attempt to get her attacker off the hood, but he eventually got off. Uninjured, he stood in front of her car again, but she drove off.
Eventually, he got in his own car and chased after her vehicle. The woman told Sebring Police “I was terrified, I thought he was going to kill me.”
As he gave chase on Sebring Parkway, she called 911 and gave her position to police. As the two vehicles approached Kenilworth Boulevard, the ex-boyfriend allegedly rammed his car into hers, damaging her car and forcing it off the road. He then drove off. Police found the woman’s car on the railroad tracks near West Josephine Road and Sebring Parkway.
When they located the frightened woman at the Chevron Food Mart at 3303 Kenilworth Blvd. she told them that no one, including her family, knew she had left Michigan for Sebring. She also showed police the court-issued protection order requiring Barajas to stay away from her.
But apparently that wasn’t enough for Barajas, who told police he knew the court ordered him to stay away from her. But how did he know his victim had driven to Sebring? Easy, he said, allegedly admitting to putting a GPS tracking device on the front axle of her car. He then told police he followed her all the way to the DMV where he confronted her.
Barajas’ next court hearing is Aug. 17.