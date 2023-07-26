On April 27, Richard Roy Williams III allegedly entered a woman’s home armed with a knife.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, the victim told them that the victim was inside her Venus home when she heard noises on the other side of her house. She then heard a man yell, “Where are you b---?” several times. She recognized Williams’ voice because he is the victim’s landlord.
The victim then walked to the front of the house so she would not be caught in a room without an exit. While making her way to the front of the house, Williams allegedly met her in the hallway with a large, silver knife in his hand.
While allegedly pointing the knife at her, the intruder threatened to return at some point and “get her and his landlord brother” because the two had “ruined his disability,” the arrest report said. He then left the residence.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report on the incident, Williams had once rented a room in the house but hadn’t lived there for a few years. She told deputies she had never given him permission to enter the house.
After speaking with the victim, deputies found Williams and charged him with armed burglary of an occupied dwelling – punishable by life in prison – and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, punishable by five years.