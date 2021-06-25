Police on the hunt for Sebring murder suspect

Tex Gifford, 40, of Sebring, is on the run after allegedly killing Bruce Spry, 42, of Bradenton on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 20.
That’s according to the Lake Wales Police Department, which stated the following: Gifford and Spry were arguing late Sunday night. Gifford walked off, but returned with a gun and shot Spry six times as the older man sat on the tailgate of a pickup truck.
An unidentified, 28-year-old Lake Wales man was also hit with gunfire during the shooting, but he was taken to the hospital, treated and released, the police department said.
Gifford has been charged with first degree murder and police are asking for the public’s help in finding Gifford, who they consider a “dangerous individual who is armed and dangerous.”
Lake Wales Police Sgt. Shawn Smith told the Highland News-Sun that Gifford hangs out with friends in Sebring, may not have a permanent address and travels between Sebring and Lake Wales.
“He frequents down there but doesn’t live there,” Smith said. “He has some acquaintances down that way.” Gifford is described as medium height, dark complected, with a muscular build. He is balding with a slight beard, Smith said.
Anyone who knows his location should immediately call 911 and notify law enforcement. Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest. Also, anyone with information to contact Lake Wales Police Detective Ricky Hartwell at 863-678-4223.
- If readers would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477); or from a cell phone, dial TIPS
Or, visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet. Anonymity is assured, police say.