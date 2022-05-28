SEBRING — Sebring Police responded early Thursday evening to reports of a man armed with a rifle in the downtown area, at the City Pier and the Circle.
“We have received several calls pertaining to a subject in the area of City Pier, the Circle, and the general downtown area, who is openly carrying a firearm and fishing pole,” Sebring Police Department posted on social media. “Officers have checked out with the subject and verified that at this time, he has not violated the law.”
The Department of Homeland Security actively encourages citizens, if they see something that doesn’t seem quite right while going about their day, they need to say something: A guideline that has existed since the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
“By being alert and reporting suspicious activity to your local law enforcement, you can protect your family, neighbors, and community,” DHS.gov states.
The Sebring Police stated stated that the “circumstances are certainly concerning to onlookers,” but confirmed that the man was within his legal rights, under Florida law.
“We will continue to monitor the situation,” the police post stated.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund told the Highlands News-Sun on Thursday that Florida law allows a person to openly carry a firearm if he or she is hunting or fishing, or on the way to or from doing that.
Florida Statute 790.25(3) under lawful uses for weapons and firearms states that a person may own, possess, and lawfully use firearms and other weapons, ammunition, and supplies for various lawful purposes. One such purpose, item (h) under that heading, is being “engaged in fishing, camping, or lawful hunting or going to or returning from a fishing, camping, or lawful hunting expedition.”
Since he had a fishing pole and was seen fishing off the banks of Lake Jackson, there was no violation, Hoglund said.
The man was also live-stream recording to social media at the time, said Hoglund, who also provided the Highlands News-Sun a link to a video titled “Cops come in Code 3” under the YouTube account of “TheArmedFisherman.” A preview of the video showed the man fishing at Lake Jackson.
However, upon trying to access the video Friday morning, the Highlands News-Sun found it had been marked “private” by the YouTube user, and was no longer accessible to the general public.
Hoglund said his officers questioned the man briefly and left him alone after finding he was within his rights. It is unknown why the man restricted the video.
Similar channels involving similar situations have appeared on YouTube under the account “Open Government Investigations.” The user and others have recorded live video of themselves entering law enforcement, military and other public facilities, grounds or parking areas where people normally would not enter or loiter.
Videos that are available to view depict encounters with law enforcement or public officials questioning the person as to their name and reasons for being at that location. Occasionally, the person has had an open-carry weapon, and among the videos available have included those with tense confrontations.
In their descriptions, “TheArmedFisherman” states he is testing compliance with Florida Statutes 790.25(3)(h), while “Open Government Investigations” states the channel provides “a unique way of discussing the tactics and policies of law enforcement interactions from both personal interactions as well as observational interactions.”