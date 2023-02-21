SEBRING — Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels, one of three found guilty in the shooting of two Avon Park young people in 2018, was given six years’ probation in that case. The victims survived the shooting.
Daniels was charged with attempted felony murder with a deadly weapon, but was released on probation after serving 18 months awaiting trial.
Daniels, however, crashed his car on Sebring Parkway on Aug. 25. The accident was so serious that paramedics and firefighters had to extract the injured Daniels from the car. While doing so, they found a handgun under the driver’s seat.
When dispatch ran the Glock 44/.22 caliber’s serial number through a national database, it turned out to be a gun belonging to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. And, because Daniels was on felony probation, he was hit with a violation of probation charge as well as one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
The 22-year-old will be arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden Tuesday.
Daniel Galarza, 21, and Sebastian Martinez also were found guilty in the 2018 shooting, which occurred on Marble Avenue.
Galarza was found guilty of attempted first degree murder with firearm discharge and attempted armed robbery with great bodily harm. Martinez was found guilty of attempted first degree murder, delinquent in possession of a firearm, and attempted robbery. They were sentenced to prison.
Daniels may have been given probation after serving about 18 months because he was not considered the shooter; witnesses say Galarza pulled the pistol and fired at the two victims. Not only that, but Swain-Daniels did not flee town to avoid arrest – as did his two co-defendants.