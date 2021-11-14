Sebring Police Detective Stephen Williams allowed a reporter to follow him on the job to learn how the detective unit solves crimes. In this, the third and final part: Detective sees gang affiliations during criminal investigations.
SEBRING — From time to time, a parent in Sebring answers a knock on the front door to find Sebring Police Detective Stephen Williams standing on the front porch.
“I have learned over the years that people don’t want you to beat around the bush, they want you to tell them flat out, straight, and do it as gracefully and tactfully and sympathetically as possible,” Williams says.
Increasingly, kids who are too young to vote rely on 9mm pistols, .38s and .40-caliber handguns to resolve disputes. The ones who don’t die are flown to a shock trauma unit or recover in a local hospital. Whether the child ends up in the cemetery or the hospital, the family looks to Williams for answers.
In the past two years, Williams has seen more evidence of gang affiliation among the young people connected to shooting deaths, attempted murder investigations and other violent crime. He cautions a reporter that he can only speak for his cases inside Sebring, and cannot comment on cases elsewhere in Highlands County.
‘Tied into gang activity’“For our jurisdiction, for the city, it seems like the majority of our shootings we have are somehow tied into some gang activity,” Williams told the Highlands News-Sun. “It’s tied in some type of way into a gang-related type of situation.”
Williams says witnesses he interviews claim association with gangs like the Crips and Bloods, the umbrella groups under which many jail and street gangs claim membership.
“I don’t know which sect of the Bloods they would be following after, but the Bloods is absolutely one that we see,” the veteran detective says. “Also, the Gangster Disciples — they are rivals. They have some type of affiliation, a subset of some kind.”
Williams ran into a Bloods connection when investigating the murder of Calvin Brown, 29, in April 2019. Brown, who had been visiting from Arcadia when he was shot in Avon Park, died on the way to the hospital.
Williams said locals claiming membership in the Bloods and Crips are not necessarily recognized by the national chapters. They may simply be declaring themselves members.
Bloods vs. Crips“I had a homicide a few years ago where we were able to show that the members were Bloods,” the 49-year-old investigator said. “And the subjects did go to meetings in Atlanta, we know that they had some outreach outside the area, but it could be the younger ones might just be mimicking.”
Nor is there proof that shootings result from gang rivalry or gang politics, he said.
“When you try to develop the true motivation behind a shooting, sometimes you don’t know the true motivation. Did they have a problem with that person, rip them off with drugs, rip them off in some other way, did they disrespect them?”
One such case is the September murder of a 14-year-old in September. Williams, answering to a call of shots fired, found the youngster deceased in a driveway near Rainbow Avenue. As he questioned two witnesses, one 14, the other 15, one of them told him he thought he was the one under fire.
“He believes he was the intended target of the shooting, based on his family being part of a gang “Bloods” and having problems with a rival gang ‘GD’ (Gangster Disciples),” is how it’s stated in the arrest affidavit for Salvador Francisco Cruz, 18, of Winter Haven and Lorenza Stevenson, 17, of Sebring.
‘Scourge of gang violence’Evidence of gang activity is also available outside of Sebring, in the jurisdiction of county law enforcement.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated the case of the Avon Park High School student sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting a younger middle school student in the leg. During the 17-year-old’s trial for attempted second-degree murder, his lawyer filed a motion to limit testimony that the shooting was gang-related, as well as prevent certain images of the gun from being introduced.
A Highlands County Sheriff’s investigator testified in that hearing that witnesses had said the victim, who had been shot from a car while he was walking, was a member of the Crips gang. He also testified that a red bandanna and gang signing by the defendant in a video indicated his membership in the Bloods.
“The video (is) by known gang members of our community, that we know are Bloods gang members,” the detective testified. The victim, however, denied being in a gang during an Aug. 8 deposition.
“You have a wounded victim, [the] defendant drives up and shoots him, no robbery, he just starts shooting him,” the victim’s lawyer argued during the motion hearing. “The jury wants to hear some sort of motive, the victim says this was gang-related. I do say that it’s permissible because it goes to the motive of a crime.”
The victim’s lawyer railed against “the evils of gang violence,” and argued things will get worse “unless we stop the scourge of gang violence.”
The judge hadn’t ruled on allowing the gang evidence by the time the defendant pled to the crime on Sept. 27. The judge sentenced him to prison.
Then there’s the case of local gang moniker TTM (Trained To Murder) — a Crips subset — which interview subjects mention to investigators from time to time.
Tattoos and gang affiliationsToreunn Ulykee Thompson, 25, is charged with shooting Shaun Michael St. John in the face and leaving him in an orange grove in Avon Park. It’s not known when Thompson allegedly became affiliated with the Gangster’s Disciples, but a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Master Name Index Record for Thompson includes the notation, “Per Department of Corrections: Subject is enforcer for Gangster Disciples — Folk Nation.”
A 1995 report from the Florida Department of Corrections’ Security Threat Intelligence Unit listed Gangster Disciples as a subset of Folk Nation, one of several alliances among gangs in America’s streets and prisons.
The Index Record also lists several tattoos on Thompson, including the Star of David with crown, a common Gangster Disciple tattoo. He also has a Star of David tattoo with clouds and another Star of David with a marijuana leaf, the index record states.
The FBI believes the Gangster Disciples was formed in the South Side of Chicago in the late 1960s, by Larry Hoover, leader of the Supreme Gangsters, and David Barksdale, leader of the Black Disciples.
Williams says he and other Sebring detectives are familiar with gang tattoos. They receive updates on gang activity from state and federal agencies with illustrations and images of the identifying marks of criminal gangs.
“You do see tattoos on people,” He says. “If they are affiliated with a particular gang, you will see those tattoos that indicate that.”