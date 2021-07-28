SEBRING — Sebring police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a shooting early Monday morning at Citrus Terrace Apartments.
Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the incident took place shortly before police were called at 12:12 a.m. and left two people shot, but not with life threatening wounds. They did not have to be airlifted and were treated locally, he said.
Meanwhile, Det. Sgt. Jeff Reinhart and other police investigators are looking for those responsible for the gunfire in the outdoor common areas of the apartment complex at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sunniland Drive.
It is early in the investigation, Hart said, and police do not yet have a description to release. They are asking for tips. Anyone with information may contact Reinhart directly at the Sebring Police Department, 863-471-5108.
Police are also seeking information in a case of shots fired last Wednesday between 2:50-3:05 p.m. in the vicinity of Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 863-471-5108.