SEBRING — Sebring police want your help in identifying who would have killed a young man Friday night.
Someone shot and killed a 17-year-old at 9 p.m. Friday while he was riding his bicycle on Grand Avenue in Washington Heights. Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said the young man had just finished playing basketball at the Bountiful Blessing Church, and that he may have been on his way home at that time.
“We definitely need tips on this because there is not good evidence from video or surveillance,” Hoglund said. “Also, because of his age, there’s no clear motive.”
His officers and detectives are asking that anyone with information, no matter how little, please contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5107.
You can report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), or by visiting Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com and clicking on the “Submit A Tip” tab.
You can also report a tip on a smartphone or tablet through the free “P3tips” app. You will always remain anonymous no matter how you submit your tip.
Tips are forwarded to law enforcement for follow up, and if they make an arrest based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward.