SEBRING — Sebring police want your help in identifying who would have killed a young man Friday night.

Someone shot and killed a 17-year-old at 9 p.m. Friday while he was riding his bicycle on Grand Avenue in Washington Heights. Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said the young man had just finished playing basketball at the Bountiful Blessing Church, and that he may have been on his way home at that time.

