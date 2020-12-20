SEBRING — Sebring police need to find the person or persons responsible for standing on Lemon Avenue last week and either exchanging fire with others or shooting at buildings.
Police found spent projectiles under a pew of a nearby church, after it shot through the window, and in the outdoor air-conditioning unit of that same church.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the shooting took place at 7:25 p.m. Dec. 10. A resident near the scene heard what sounded like fireworks going off and reported it.
Later, Sebring police found two different types of shell casings in two different spots on Lemon Avenue. Fortunately, Hart said, they had no reports of injuries.
However, they found a witness who reported seeing two males in dark clothing in the roadway, allegedly shooting toward Booker Avenue, to the north.
Sebring Church of Christ sits in that area, north of Lemon Avenue, at 921 Booker Ave. It was there police found the broken window and the two projectiles.
Hart said this past Thursday, a week later, that police had no suspects and would welcome tips that would give them some leads.
Anyone with a tip may contact police at Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart at 863-471-5108, or if they wish to be anonymous, they may contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com.