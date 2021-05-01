SEBRING — Police want to find out details about a man found Thursday night on a sidewalk with several gunshot wounds, and who might have shot him.
Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said detectives have not released the name of the victim, who was in critical but stable condition as of Friday afternoon.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sebring police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. They found a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
Emergency Medical Services took him to a local hospital, and from there he was airlifted to a regional trauma center, also unnamed.
Witnesses told police they saw a small maroon four-door car in the area just before the shooting and said they saw it leave the immediate area after they heard several shots fired.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Rick Little at the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or log onto www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.