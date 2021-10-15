Vandalism suspect

Sebring Police are seeking this man, suspected of breaking a window on Sept. 18, 2021, on the building at 541 N. Ridgewood Drive, which houses Hobby Hill Florist and Sebring Jewelers. Anyone with information is urged to call 863-471-5107.

 COURTESY/SEBRING POLICE DEPARTMENT

SEBRING — Sebring Police are seeking a man suspected of breaking a window at a jeweler’s store.

On Sept. 18, a young man allegedly broke a window at the building at 541 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring that houses Hobby Hill Florist and Sebring Jewelers.

He was seen driving a gold Chevrolet Malibu with damage to the right headlight. He also allegedly had a female with him in the passenger’s seat.

If anyone has information on him or the crime, Sebring police are asking you to please contact Det. Tayla DaSilva at 863-471-5107.

