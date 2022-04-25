SEBRING – In August 2021, the Avon Park woman began receiving strange text messages on her cellphone: You are being tracked in your movements.
The notifications stated that a device called Air Tag was moving with her car. She did an online search for AirTag, and learned it is an Apple product one can attach to keys, purse, luggage, or other items to ensure they can be located. She found a photo of the device and searched her car. She went through the glove compartment, the center console, along doors, under seats and other parts of her car’s interior. She also looked under her car and there it was: The small, magnetic round container – which had been spray painted black to match her undercarriage – was attached to the frame.
Someone was tracking her.
She tapped her cellphone against the AirTag and it displayed the serial number and “4220” – the last four digits of the phone number connected to the AirTag under her car.
The phone number belonging to Dallas Sawyer, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, also ended in 4220, according to police reports. She called the police.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy Samuel B. Jacobs investigated by sending a subpoena to Apple Inc. to learn the identity of the tracking device’s owner. It was Sawyer, the deputy reported.
The deputy set up a meeting between the victim and another witness who told the deputy that Dallas approached her inside a local gym. He told the deputy that he put the tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car “to instill fear knowing she could be touched,” the deputy wrote in his arrest report. Dallas continued to talk with the investigator after he was read his Miranda rights, the deputy reported.
Police around the nation are increasingly seeing stalkers, car thieves, and others using such tracking devices for nefarious purposes.
As such cases increase around the nation, Apple Inc. says it has begun working with law enforcement on all requests to identify AirTag owners. It also promised to roll out software that will help victims learn they’re being tracked across other devices, especially iPhones.
If convicted, Sawyer faces a year in jail for stalking and six months in jail for unlawful installation of a tracking device or application.
Sawyer’s next court date is May 17 in County Court.