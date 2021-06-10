SEBRING — Answers to what happened at Saturday’s early-morning shooting have remained elusive for Sebring police, for now.
Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said Tuesday that officers have tried to learn more from victims and witnesses about a multiple-firearm incident shortly after midnight Saturday in the vicinity of Lemon Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. All four victims survived their wounds, but getting conclusive information has proven difficult from victims, witnesses and the community.
One victim had wounds to the upper torso and leg, Hart said, and underwent surgery on Saturday. Of the two others scheduled for surgery that day, one had a wound in an upper shoulder and the other had wounds to the leg and arm.
The fourth, JoMichalle Mack, was treated for a lower leg wound, Hart said, then arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Arrest reports state that one witness identified him as having a handgun while on MLK Jr. Boulevard and of using that gun to shoot in her direction.
Evidence at the scene corroborates a witness statement that several guns were fired during the altercation. Hart said the police investigation is still open, and anyone with information may contact Det. Stephen Williams at the Sebring Police Department, 863-471-5108.
People may also contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.