One of Trump's political ads stated that he is a science president. The ad was before he caught COVID-19, and it is science that has produced the drugs that might save his life. However, in the Scientific American magazine, editors wrote the following quote: "Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in its 175 year history. This year we are compelled to do so. We do not do this lightly. The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people – because he rejects evidence and science." This is from page 12 of the October 2020 edition.
The article then takes two pages to list all the things he and his administration have done to harm the efforts of science and the agencies that do science. Which is correct?
I taught science for a few years and can sort out fake news from fact. However, the Liar in Chief and his megaphone, Fox News, are broadcasting full time and there is no end to the job of sorting out real news from fake news and conspiracy theories.
There is Alex Jones then Q and also Flat Earth theories to name just a few. Science is one of the attempts of humans to explain the world and events around us. We start with ideas (possible explanations), and if enough people think it is a good idea, we might call it a theory. But, the idea must be verified. If it seems to be verified without exception it may be called a law.
All theories and laws are and must be questioned; that is the job of science. The Law of Gravity is a serious law, but general relativity caused it to be modified and there are still questions about it. Verification is the key in science.
As Carl Sagan once said, "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence." You may remember that Sagan was the wonderful scientist that taught the world the word "google" in episode IX of his "Cosmos" series titled "The lives of the stars." Most of my chemistry students saw it and it was one of my favorites.
You cannot verify anything by listening to only one source, especially if that source is your own tribe.
Joe Barnhart
Sebring