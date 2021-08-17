Florida has a lot to offer and is a beautiful place to live. Its politics is another matter. Every nice place carries a blight and the Sunshine State is no exception.
Florida’s government and political scene has become a junkyard infected by self-serving government officials whose only interest is keeping their cushy, overpaid kingdoms intact. Losers like Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, Matt Gaetz and Kaylee Tuck have made a laughing stock of the state’s political scene.
DeSantis is just an updated version of the ousted #45Trump and imagines himself Divinely ordained as Florida’s King. Marco Rubio is the ever faithful weather vane of his party, parroting talking points he saw on foreign owned Fox “News.” I’ve been waiting over three years for a response to my constituent letter. Matt Gaetz condoned an insurrection in Washington to overturn a legitimate national election and hasn’t been able to keep his treasonous mouth closed until he fell under investigation for his possible involvement with underaged kids. Let’s not forget the amateur Kaylee Tuck, whose claim to fame is her childish crusade against the non-existent problem of transgendered persons participating in Florida girls sports.
All the while, COVID continues to rage, putting Florida in the lead with the most infections per capita.
If this misfit gang of inept politicians had a talk show, it would rival the stupidity of “The Five.”
Horace Markley
Sebring