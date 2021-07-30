Biggest wish is for politicians to do their jobs
1. We had a president who totally mishandled this pandemic, telling us all to not worry – it will all just go away. Really!
The Fauci haters are just wanting to kill the messenger. The scientists are just trying to save lives and some people like to claim that they don’t know anything. Really!
They surely know more than the average person on the street.
2. Never thought I would see a political statement or person’s name flying with the American flag. If you must proclaim your allegiance to something or someone, please do it on a separate pole. The people always citing the Bible seem to forget the warning about not worshiping false idols.
3. Our constitution is in dire need of some new amendments – the Electoral College for one. It is not 1788 anymore.
Also the Second Amendment is being severely abused. A gun on every hip. Really! You may need a rifle or shotgun if you like killing animals or a pistol or revolver for home protection, but who needs an AK47, etc.? Also, we need a big crackdown on gangs who are huge offenders and better mental health awareness.
4. Peaceful protests must occur if anything needs to be changed. I reiterate peaceful. The left and the right both have misused this right, but the Jan. 6th insurrection was unbelievable. All the people going to prison should be joined by the instigator.
5. People all around the world seem to be finally revolting against dictators, Russia, China and Cuba to name some. People will be subjugated for just so long.
Putin is using poison and cyberspace instead of bombs, but we are definitely at war.
Lastly, my biggest wish is that our senators and representatives in Washington would stop putting party over country and begin to work together for the good of all Americans. That is supposed to be their job.
Linda Allbritton
Sebring