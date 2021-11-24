Politicians turn a blind eye
I read with much interest and dismay the “Viewpoints From A Teenager,” Miquel Arceo. The article that I am referring to was in the Highlands News-Sun, Nov. 16, 2021. How sad that a young high school student has to be subject to the fact that our government is lacking in the care of our veterans. Not all veterans, just some. Probably an alarming amount of veterans are being ignored.
Such as the families of soldiers left behind in Afghanistan when our esteemed president put an end to that 20-year war. I am not a military person, but the withdrawal seemed to have been done in the wrong order. Not only was state-of-the-art equipment left behind but so were citizens. The public will never know how many people were left there. What ever happened to ‘no one left behind?’
Maybe when a soldier has ended his service to our country he should be put in some type of mandatory help program. It could be considered the end of his service career. Maybe he could be tested for PTSD or other military-related issues and treated.
Our politicians seem to have no problem opening the border and allowing millions of unvetted, unvaccinated, sex traffickers, and drug traffickers into our country. I think these illegals are given financial means for housing, food, health and dental, along with airline and bus tickets to be transported into different cities. If that’s the case, why is it that when it comes to our military, they turn a blind eye?
Wouldn’t it be nice since our government is probably using our tax dollars to finance these illegals that they could do the same for those who served our country and kept us safe. Is that too much to ask?
Doris Henderson
Sebring