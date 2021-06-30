Politics and religion
Two topics which spawn volatility by their very mention. Yet, the media harp on these tiresome topics ad nauseam. Our local paper is not safe from the vitriol that flows from the pens of the have-nots and misinformed. The barrage of blather from the KJV and the mournful wailings from bruised and battered Trumpaholics continues unabated, in hopes they can bulldoze their propaganda on a weakened populace. Democrats aren’t much better, not having yet learned how to play the political board game.
The KJV is akin to a broken game of “Telephone” that spans thousands of years. Canonized under the rule of King James in the 1600’s, it’s hardly an authority on anything, but rather a collection of cute stories that may provide some entertainment material for cheesy motion pictures.
Politics is equally a joke, having become a team sport for two. You either embrace the once elected, twice impeached and thrice married #45Trump or you are labeled Marxist, Communist, Marxist-Socialist or some other nonsensical quip as the empty howls of non existent voter fraud clouds the brain.
Maybe some time away from the Fox News Propaganda Network would clear the mind. You may find your gods do work in mysterious ways.
Horace Markley
Sebring