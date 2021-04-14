Politics overcooked
America has allowed itself to drift into the doldrums of politics. Everything has to have a political spin, even down to a disease pandemic and sports.
Some of us patronize only businesses who share our political views. We idolize personalities who agree with our agenda du jour. Glassy-eyed robots glue themselves to broadcast quacks pretending to be journalists. News is no longer about reporting facts but rather about spewing propaganda and conspiracy theories. Yellow journalism sells.
I find BBC is the best news source as their format doesn’t including the talking postage stamps who battle each on air as to who should use which bathroom. How sad to have to look across the sea to find out what is really going on in the world.
I shop with Amazon and Walmart because of product availability and reasonable prices. I don’t care what political hack they contribute to and would rather not know.
I will choose to wear a mask against COVID and will get the vaccination because I want to. I won’t be influenced by conspiracy theorists or the propaganda machine.
It would be nice if we could think for ourselves rather than spending so much time analyzing politics. Stick a fork in it – it’s overcooked.
Horace Markley
Sebring