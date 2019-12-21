Holiday parties and family meals for Christmas are officially endangered.
Why?
One word. Impeachment.
The Sun editorial board rarely ever takes on a national topic. It’s our belief we are not expert enough on most national subjects to spin an editorial that has impact. And, we don’t believe our readers look to us for help understanding those topics — like the war in Afghanistan, the trade wars with China or, here’s that word again — impeachment.
For that reason, we refuse to comment on the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment of President Donald Trump.
What we will discuss, however, is how the national controversy is, or may, affect us all.
Let’s face it, these are troubling times for America. Not in our memories — short as they may be — has the nation been so divided. There seems to be no middle ground. People are either all in on President Trump or completely disappointed with his presidency.
We won’t even begin to go into reasons why people love him or hate him.
But, those feelings should not spoil your holiday.
We would hope people would not be unable to look across the table at the family Christmas meal and feel ill will toward a cousin, nephew, uncle or aunt who disagrees with them on impeachment.
How many times have we heard — or read — “we’re all Americans.”
And we are. We all should, at least, love our country. Land of the free. Home of the Brave.
Politics should be settled at the ballot box. That is where we make a statement for or against a president, a senator, a council or commission member.
Kinship and friendship should run deeper than a disagreement over politics.
The person you might vehemently disagree over whether our president broke his oath of office might be the same person who visited you in the hospital last year. It may be the same person who helped with that repair on your home. Maybe it’s the same person who helped you find a job. Or, the same person who drove you to an appointment when your car was in the shop. Perhaps even the same person you shared a beer with while watching your favorite college or pro football team at the local sports bar.
Is that person all of a sudden a bad person? No, it’s the same person. The same family member you grew up with.
Keep the holiday spirit in your heart.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.