SEBRING — Two Sundays ago, a Sebring resident told Highlands County sheriff’s deputies his white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup had been stolen.
Polk County sheriff’s deputies recovered it this past Sunday by using the vehicle against him. They shut it down using the turck’s built-in OnStar system.
Now, Joseph Ryan Selph, 33, is facing charges of grand theft motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently in the Polk County Jail.
The arrest happened after 4:31 a.m. Sunday when the OnStar service, aware that the truck had been stolen, called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to report the system showed it as driving north on U.S. 27 in the area of Crooked Lake, just north of Frostproof.
Deputies found the vehicle driving north in the area of Hunt Brothers Road, near Lake Wales.
Once deputies got into position, according to arrest reports, they requested OnStar to shut down the truck.
It coasted to a stop in Dundee.
Deputies told Selph through his open window to step out of the truck, but instead he rolled up the window.
When deputies asked OnStar to unlock the truck, Selph locked it again, arrest reports said.
He continued to ignore commands, and eventually had to be dragged out of the truck by a K-9 unit, all the while reaching between the seat and the center console, reports said.
Once he was secured, he was taken to the Southeast substation, where he allegedly told deputies he had drug paraphernalia on him. He then removed a glass pipe from deep inside his underwear, reports said.
The pipe contained a residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, reports said.