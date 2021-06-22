BARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for two suspects wanted in two separate and unrelated incidents.
Kelvin Ford (also known as “Cat Man”), 41, is wanted for second degree murder and tampering with evidence.
Sheriff’s Office officials said his charges stem from an incident that occurred Friday morning, June 18, in the Brenda Lane area in unincorporated Auburndale. Around 11 a.m., Ford allegedly shot a man who was sitting in a vehicle. The victim then drove away from Ford, ultimately crashing on Old Dixie Highway.
Officials said the victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injury.
Ford is reportedly still at-large.
Also wanted is Tracey Bentley, 49, who has a warrant for attempted murder. On Saturday night, June 19, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Demille Road in Polk City due to reports of someone being shot. When deputies arrived on scene they found the victim in the living room of the residence and she had been shot in the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Bentley is still at-large and was last seen in the Demille Road area of Polk City. At the time, he was wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans, and possibly a green or grey ball cap.
“While these were not random shootings, both Kelvin Ford and Tracey Bentley are armed, and should be considered dangerous. They need to be found and locked up as soon as possible. We ask that if anyone knows where these suspects are, please let us know. Call 911 – or, if you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.” said Grady Judd, sheriff.