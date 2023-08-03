Polk County, Highlands County’s neighbor to the north, has now counted its third case of rabies for the year.
In each case, dating back to the first one in March, a family dog came in contact with rabies lyssavirus through a wild animal.
The first two times, the dogs were found with bats in their mouths.
On March 22, a family dog near Meadowbrook Boulevard in the Lake Lucerne area of Winter Haven had a live bat in its mouth.
The family contacted Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, and an officer took possession of the bat. Its carcass was sent to Tampa for testing, and on March 28, the test results came back positive for rabies.
Fortunately, the dog was uninjured and was current on rabies vaccinations, Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said, but it still needed to be quarantined to ensure it didn’t develop the disease.
The same thing happened on June 14 in the Orange Avenue of Bartow, when a family dog had a dead bat in its mouth. After Animal Control responded and sent off the bat, lab results came back June 20: Positive for rabies.
That dog was also uninjured and up-to-date on vaccinations, Judd said.
The most recent incident took place July 26 in the Green Road area outside Lakeland city limits. The dog fought with an aggressive raccoon, and when the raccoon would not let go, the dog’s owner shot and killed the raccoon.
Again, the family called Animal Control, which sent off the raccoon carcass for testing. It also came back positive, on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
“Thankfully, this dog’s injuries were only minor,” Judd said in a release. “It was given a rabies vaccination following the incident, and will have to be quarantined to make sure it is not infected.”
He asked anyone who finds a wild animal in distress, appearing sick or acting aggressive to stay away from it and contact Animal Control immediately.”
To date, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services section and the Health Department for Highlands County have not reported any confirmed local cases of rabies.
That does not mean that the virus is not active in the wild in Highlands County. The Florida Department of Health advises people to:
• Bat-proof homes by identifying entrances, figure out which entrances have been used and seal them off.
• Avoid having direct contact or allowing pets or livestock to have direct contact with wild animals.
• Have a veterinarian vaccinate pets and at-risk livestock, including revaccinations.
• Keep pets from running free by following leash laws and keeping pets and livestock secured on property.
• Never feed wild or stray animals and to avoid attracting them with outdoor food sources, which includes feeding pets indoors.
Finally, contact Animal Control if a pet or livestock animal is attacked by a wild, stray or unvaccinated animal.
Do not examine a pet for injuries without wearing gloves, and do not let that animal come in contact with other animals or people until Animal Control can handle the situation.
Do, however, wash the pet with soap and water — if possible — to remove saliva from the attacking animal.