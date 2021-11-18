Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., a 501 © (3) not-for-profit charitable organization, is sponsoring a free turkey giveaway Saturday, Nov. 20, at three Polk County locations.
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Polk Sheriff’s Charities board has again decided to contribute turkeys to families who may be finding it tough to put a meal together for the holiday.
“We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays. This is the fourth year in a row that we’ve been able to provide turkeys to our citizens, thanks to the generous donationsmade year-round to Polk Sheriff’s Charities. It is so heartwarming to be able to make a positive difference in others’ lives,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said.
The turkeys will be distributed one per family, one per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No identification or pre-qualification will be required to receive a turkey.
Deputies will be at each location to hand out the frozen birds, which are in the 15- to 17-pound range. Up to 1,200 turkeys will be given away.
The locations and times where the turkeys will be distributed are:
- East Polk: 9-10:30 a.m. at Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Highway in Dundee.
- Central Polk: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Region High School campus, 1995 Thunder Road in Eagle Lake.
- West Polk: 1-2:30 p.m. at Lakes Church (AKA Church at the Mall), 1010 E. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland.