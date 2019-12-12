SEBRING — Carol Pollard received an honor and support from the Women’s Club on Thanksgiving weekend for her work with REACH a Child.
The century-old club had her organization and other charities as guests at the centennial banquet on Nov. 28, recognizing her for the program that gives books to first responders, to comfort kids after a trauma, as well as collects donations to provide food, school supplies and even health needs to children.
Pollard credits a lot of success to the program, now in its ninth year, to law enforcement officers who have utilized the program to help bolster families in their community.
She also credits a single law enforcement officer who, more than any other in the county, has directed families in need to her and her to families in need: Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie San Miguel, formerly a sergeant with Lake Placid Police Department, who has gone to her whenever he found children in struggling families.
“If it wasn’t for Eddie [San Miguel], we would have stopped doing this years ago,” Pollard said. “When he sees a need, he wants to help, whoever it is.”
When she got the honor on Nov. 28, San Miguel was unable to attend the banquet, Pollard said, although she did see all other members of his team there: Community Oriented Policing Services through Achieving Diversity and Public Trust, or COPS ADAPT, for short.
San Miguel told her that night, via text, that it was all a team effort, Pollard said, and she agrees. Without the donors who give a single book or a big check, REACH a Child wouldn’t help those it does.
Pollard said children and families helped in the last 12 months included:
- A mother and father, both employed full time, who have four kids and were evicted from their home with no place to go. When San Miguel found them sleeping in their car, he helped get them a hotel/motel room.
- A woman living in her vehicle behind the Pollards’ business in Lake Placid was given funds for gasoline so she could seek a job.
- A family with three kids whose parents couldn’t afford anything for Christmas. The boys got Nerf guns, the girl got a scrapbook and new shoes.
- Three children always late for school because their mother was disabled and the oldest had to take the other two on her bicycle first before going to her school. The program provided them all with their own bicycles.
- A mother with three boys who needed grocery and gas money.
- A boy and mother in protective custody from his father, where the boy needed and got a bicycle and helmet.
- An elderly man who needed funds to buy food.
- An elderly woman having trouble paying her utility bill.
- A family that needed school supplies for their children.
- An Avon Park family where two girls needed shoes.
- Another family with two brothers who needed school supplies.
Pollard also recalled an occasion when San Miguel and other COPS deputies helped a young man named Jeremiah Barnes get an eye exam for new glasses, that he would need for school, as well as one of the REACH a Child backpacks containing books and supplies, that the program gives to all children it helps.
Both Jeremiah and his sister, Briyanna, received backpacks that day.
It was just another day of helping children in need.