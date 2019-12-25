I love the songs, the aromas, the sights of Christmas. Somehow even the simplest thing can rekindle a memory I thought long forgotten.
Then the taste of that Christmas cookie, the oft-repeated verse in a Christmas carol or a photograph will trigger long ago happenings … and it’s like I can go back in time … even for a moment.
I think of the times my brother and I staged running into the living room to see the presents under the tree for the first time on Christmas morning. Staged, you see, because my dad was always behind his movie camera.
How special we felt to help my perfectionist mom decorate our big tree … even if we only got to do the back of it.
How about those Christmas Eve’s at our house when Mom regaled the family with her cooking gift and we all feasted together?
Best of all was leaving just before 11 p.m. (sometimes with snow lightly falling) to go to our Christmas Eve service.
You see, I’m pondering ... like Mary.
Think of all the events that took place for Mary.
First the appearance of the angel Gabriel and his declaration that she would conceive by the Holy Spirit and be the mother of the Messiah.
Then she traveled to visit her relative Elizabeth who declared as seen in Luke 1:45 NKJV, “Blessed is she who believed, for there will be a fulfillment of these things which were told her from the Lord.”
Remember, Mary was probably only about 15 years old and already betrothed to Joseph. Her faith rested securely in God to work out all the details …especially helping Joseph to understand and believe.
She held nothing back when she openly praised God magnifying him for his hand upon her life and for being her Savior.
Then the census took them on a long journey to Bethlehem where Mary’s time came to deliver Jesus. But there wasn’t any place for them to stay. Every inn was full and the only accommodation was a stable.
At last, she held her Son in her arms and placed him in a manger bed as the animals nodded and sighed around her.
Then a company of shepherds who had been visited by the angels while they watched over their sheep that night arrived to marvel at the news the angels had made known to them.
No wonder Mary “kept all these things and pondered them in her heart.” (Luke 2: 19)
History is his story and Mary’s and, yes, even ours dovetail because we belong to him.
A blessed Christmas to all. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.