This home is at 5117 Magnolia Place in Sebring. It is priced at $299,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
Splish splash right into your paradise pool home located in the popular neighborhood of Magnolia Place in Sun ‘N Lake Country Club. This property is in pristine condition and is ready for you to come home and enjoy! Imagine living the Florida lifestyle year-round on your oversized screened-in lanai with cover and taking a dip in you private saltwater heated pool. It’s like virtual open house 24/7 with the 3D interactive virtual tour, visit www.dawndell.com to view.
This home features over 2,000 living square feet and over 2,800 total square footage (not including pool area). The exterior of the home has a brick façade and a brick paver driveway. A formal foyer greets you. Once you open the doors, you will see this home boasts vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. The dining room is in the front of the home and could be your new “home office.” The kitchen has wood cabinets and granite counter tops with a ton of space. The master bedroom is large and opens up to the pool area, too. The ensuite bathroom has a deep soaker jetted tub, additional walk-in shower, double vanity and water closet. Double walk-in closets offer plenty of room for you and your partner. The other bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home with a shared bathroom. An in-house laundry room makes doing laundry easy. The over-sized garage is perfect, too.
The pool was recently added. This pool is a saltwater fiberglass pool with a texture deep blue finish. Swim year-round with the added value of a heater. There is plenty of shelf space in the pool to sit relax and enjoy. This is a great space for having a barbecue and dining alfresco.
Sun ‘N Lake has two 18-hole championship golf courses, active pickle ball team, multi-million dollar restaurant and more. The home is located in an area of underground utilities, central water and public sewer. You are close to world class fishing lakes and great recreational lakes, too. You are located within less than a mile from AdventHealth Sebring and schools. There are great riding trails in the back preserve area, too. Come take a look and see what Florida living is all about.
MLS 273043