This home is located at 3024 Vistabrook Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $225,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with BHHS Florida Properties Group.
Everyone is looking for a perfect pool home. Well, look no further. This home was built in 2004 and boasts over 1,400 living square feet (under air) and over 1,990 total square feet under roof. The front elevation is impressive with a side-entry garage and grand front entrance. This property is in a secluded area where you will see wildlife every day.
The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. The open concept great room with high ceilings makes this property feel even larger than it is. The main living room floors are wood laminate and the kitchen has tile. The kitchen is heart of the home and overlooks living room and dining room.
The owners’ suite is large and the bathroom has been completely upgraded recently. There are French doors opening to the rear enclosed porch, currently used as a fourth bedroom. This can easily be converted back to entertaining space that it craves to be part of with the pool.
The pool cage is expansive and has extra concrete on the sides. The pool is made of durable fiberglass and is ready for all your family fun. Being quarantined here would not be bad at all. Imagine having your whole family with you and having a pool party by day and then have a fire pit at night in the backyard.
Conveniently located to Sebring and Lake Placid in a very desirable school district, too. This home is ready for you to come enjoy.
